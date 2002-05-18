Akiyoshi's illusion pages
Akiyoshi KITAOKA, Professor, Psychology, Ritsumeikan University, Osaka, Japan
studying visual perception, visual illusion, optical illusion, trompe l'oeil, 3D, etc.
Since May 18, 2002; Updated January 14, 2021 Japanese, Serb, Portuguese, Chinese; Illusion calender 2019
Warning: Commercial abuse of my illusion images is prohibited. This page contains some works of "anomalous motion illusion", which might make sensitive observers dizzy or sick. Should you feel dizzy, you had better leave this page immediately. More
"Rotating snakes"
Circular snakes appear to rotate 'spontaneously'.
Copyright A.Kitaoka 2003 (September 2, 2003)
Explanation of the elemental illusion (optimized Fraser-Wilcox illusion)
(PDF)
How this work was created (PDF) (Trick Eyes Graphics p.78)
Gray-scale version (jpg)
The commercial use of this image is not free of charge. Modification of this image for commercial purpose is usually declined. Educational or research use or modification is welcome.
"Rotating rays"
The outer ring of rays appears to rotate clockwise while the inner one counterclockwise.
Copyright A.Kitaoka 2004 (June 12)
"The autumn color swamp"
The inset appears to move.
Copyright A.Kitaoka 2000
"A bulge"
The floor appears to bulge out, though this image consists of only squares.
Copyright A.Kitaoka 1998
"Primrose's field"
This checkered background consists of squares but appears to wave. In addition, this figure also shows a waving motion illusion.
Copyright A.Kitaoka 2002
"Uzumaki ampan"
Concentric gray circles appear to be spirals.
Copyright A.Kitaoka 1998
"Rollers"
Rollers appear to rotate without effort. On the other hand, they appear to rotate in the opposite direction when observers see this image keeping blinking.
Copyright A.Kitaoka 2004 (April 20)
Memos of references of visual illusions
Submission from friends
Illusion designs from friends 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1
Illusion news
Illusion news 19 18 17 16 15 14 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1
Illusion contest
Illusion Contest in Japan (February 20, 2014)
Photos
Today's Kyoto 13 12 11 10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1
Kyoto --- Japan --- World --- Ritsumeikan University
Illusions I encountered in England --- I visited Sarasota in May, 2005 --- I visited Serbia in 2014 --- I visited England in 2015
ICP2016 Informal Photos
Nagoya City Science Museum's illusion exhibition in 2015
Visiome, ICP 2016, ICP 2016 facebook, ICP 2016 illusion works
DISCLAIMER
Most of the material contained within these pages was created by Akiyoshi Kitaoka and is not copyright-free. If you wish to use any of the material for research purposes, personal purposes, or educational purposes, you may do so only if you include a citation. To cite my work, use my name, my site address, the title of my book, or the titles of my papers. For commercial or professional use, please contact the publisher "Kanzen"* who manages my published material. If you are a journalist and wish to use my material, only I can grant you permission to use my work.
*For the response from Kanzen, please wait about one week because it takes time to translate languages in the company.
For commercial customers, we can send image files in Adobe Illustrator format (ver. 8 or higher) or in bitmap (jpeg) format of any size. We also have files available in PDF, CorelDRAW, MS-Word, and related formats. <November 18, 2004>
I have received a number of requests asking for permission to upload some of my illusion designs to webpages and I have granted such permission on an individual basis. Hereafter, I grant permission to upload to your webpage up to three (3) images if your webpage is to discuss the science of illusion or vision, is not a commercial site, and does not contain indecent, obscene, or illegal content. Religious or political sites would be declined. The sites that I cannot reach would be declined, either. My name and the address of my webpage (a link is OK) should be cited. Moreover, a cautionary message or warning like "These images might make observers feel sick" is necessary if they are anomalous motion illusions. Please withdraw my works from the sites if they do not satisfy the conditions shown above. <September 24, 2003; updated June 23, 2005>
The "Download" page was closed because of too much illegal use of my material. Please do not use them for commercial purpose without permission. For educational or research use of my high quality material, please send your request to me. I am sorry that original vector files or large bitmap files will not be provided for personal use. <May 28, 2004>
If you send me an e-mail, please do not attach any files because I might erroneously delete the e-mail thinking that a virus is hidden in the file. <August 30, 2004; updated May 8, 2011>
If you sent me an e-mail but have not heard from me within a week, I might possibly remove it in error. Then, please send it to me again with a clear title, e.g. "about illusion".<June 11, 2006>
It is my pleasure to grant permission for the use of my illusion material for papers, articles, or books if they are for educational or research purposes. In this case, I would like the authors to request permission. Requests from publishers or other agencies are not welcome. Requests for written permission are not welcome either, because it takes time to check, sign, and send it back, though I will do so if it is absolutely necessary. Of course, I give written permission if it is a commercial gift. <September 16, 2004>
Links to my website are welcome. Please link to this top page so that we can avoid overworking the Ritsumeikan University servers. <October 4, 2004>
Do not worry or become upset if you cannot see the illusions. I must confess that even I do not see some illusions. For instance, the Ponzo illusion, if the image is the upper-converging version, is difficult to see. <October 16, 2004>
Thanks to David <November 29, 2004>
Announcement: A website "Test online the level of stress a person can handle using stress pictures: are they animated, moving?" abuses three of my illusion works as well as claims an unscientific idea. To my knowledge, stress has nothing to do with visual illusion. <April 25, 2011>
